FIFA launches first-ever digital platform dedicated to professional football

Key data on players, clubs, transfers and top-tier competitions available

Around 130,000 professional players and 4,400 professional clubs across the world

Project in line with FIFA’s objective of making football truly global

FIFA has today launched the FIFA Professional Football Landscape, the first-ever digital database comprising key facts and figures on players, clubs, transfers and top-tier competitions across all 211 member associations.

Bringing together data from a broad spectrum of key performance indicators that reflect the status of clubs and leagues worldwide, the new tool offers a detailed visual overview of the game.

The FIFA Professional Football Landscape has been created for the whole football community in order to monitor the professionalisation of football, in line with FIFA’s strategic objective of mapping and promoting football development around the world in order to make the game truly global.

Over the coming weeks, all member associations will be given access to the platform, thus enabling them to provide updates on both men’s and women’s football on a regular basis.

Key facts and figures

The FIFA Professional Football Landscape provides a fascinating insight into the structure of professional football across the world, including the following takeaways: