Raising the standards of club football: FIFA launches 3rd edition of Diploma in Club Management

Club executives from around the world share knowledge and gain invaluable insights into the industry

Fabio Cannavaro, Carli Lloyd and Tim Cahill among participants in previous editions

The diploma was launched in 2021 as part of efforts to level up standards around the world

As part of its efforts to raise the standard of club football globally, FIFA has launched the 3rd edition of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management, offering club executives and former players from around the world the chance to share knowledge and gain invaluable insights from the industry. Over the course of one year and a half, the 40-odd participants will have the chance to hear from a variety of influential figures about what makes a successful club tick and see case examples for themselves during on-sight visits in a number of countries.

FIFA is aware that clubs play a huge role in the success of our sport and its popularity. We must remember that football is a global sport and it is in everybody's interests that we have strong and successful clubs in every corner of the world. Ornella Bellia FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development

The diploma, which is aimed at club executives, players, former players and coaches, will cover six modules: leadership and management, sporting strategy and youth academies, marketing and communication, club operations and stadium management, governance and legal matters, and finance. It is also designed to give club executives a wider, global perspective, making them aware of international calendars, competitions and transfer regulations.

“FIFA is aware that clubs play a huge role in the success of our sport and its popularity. At the same time, we must remember that football is a global sport and it is in everybody's interests that we have strong and successful clubs in every corner of the world, rather than concentrated in a few countries,” said Ornella Bellia, FIFA’s Director of Professional Football Relations & Development.

“The FIFA Diploma in Club Management is one of the ways in which we are looking to level up standards around the world and professionalise club football administration in all six confederations. For this third edition, we will once again bring together a variety of influential figures from across the world to share best practice, helping to provide the participants with the tools and knowledge they need to successfully run a football club,” said Ms Bellia.