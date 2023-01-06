As an important step in ensuring that any disputes concerning the Football Agent Services are resolved fairly and equally for all participants in the transfer system, FIFA dispute resolution systems are being reintroduced under the FFAR for disputes arising out of, or in connection with, a Representation Agreement with an international dimension. In other words, FIFA will have jurisdiction to resolve disputes involving Football Agents in relation to Representation Agreements with an international dimension.
A Representation Agreement will have an international dimension whenever:
it governs Football Agent Services related to a specified transaction in connection with an international transfer (or a move of a coach to a club affiliated to a different member association than their previous employer or the move of a coach to another member association than their previous employer); or
it governs Football Agent Services related to more than one specified transaction, one of which is connected to an international transfer (or a move of a coach to a club affiliated to a different member association than their previous employer or the move of a coach to another member association than their previous employer).
The procedural costs for such disputes will be free of charge.
The Agents Chamber of the Football Tribunal will deal with any disputes as from 1 October 2023 and regarding Representation Agreements entered into by a football agent and Clients on or after the said date. All other disputes shall remain with the relevant dispute resolution bodies of FIFA member associations.
The Agents Chamber shall be composed of: a) a chairperson and one deputy chairperson; and b) the necessary number of members as decided by the FIFA Council, appointed at the proposal of member associations, confederations, players, clubs, leagues, and football agents.
