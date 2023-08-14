FIFA implements robust anti-doping programme for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Most comprehensive programme ever implemented in competition’s history

All 835 tests conducted in and out of competition by FIFA yield negative results

More than 25% increase in tests per team compared to France 2019

FIFA has implemented the most comprehensive FIFA Women’s World Cup™ anti-doping programme ever, with the 835 in- and out-of-competition tests conducted up to and including the quarter-finals yielding negative results.

Every participating team was tested in unannounced doping controls before the competition and further systematic tests have also been performed during the event, with post-match controls as well as tests on non-matchdays for the teams. With the aim of ensuring the most meaningful and intelligence-based programme, all tests were targeted based on key criteria, including recommendations from FIFA’s Athlete Passport Management Unit, potential injuries suffered by the players, performance data and the players’ testing history.

The testing programme has been implemented in coordination with Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) and Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ), with FIFA’s Athlete Passport Management Unit, composed of independent experts, reviewing player data to detect potential deviations that may indicate the abuse of performance-enhancing drugs.

The breakdown of test figures from the lead-up to and during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is as follows:

835 tests conducted directly by FIFA – 449 pre-tournament and 386 during the tournament (up to and including the quarter-finals); additional tests implemented by national anti-doping organisations and the confederations in 2023

1,711 samples produced in the tests conducted by FIFA (824 urine, 415 blood, 409 blood passport and 63 dried blood spot samples)

More than 25% increase in tests conducted per participating team in comparison to the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™

All 32 participating teams were tested in advance of the tournament