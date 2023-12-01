FIFA implements comprehensive anti-doping programme at FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™

The most comprehensive anti-doping programme at a FIFA U-17 World Cup™ has been carried out at this year’s edition of the tournament in Indonesia. Over 200 urine samples have been collected in and out of competition, as well as more than 40 dried blood spot samples, which have been gathered for the first time ever in the competition’s history. The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ will leave a lasting legacy to the Indonesian anti-doping landscape, as the Indonesia Anti-Doping Organisation (IADO) has boosted its knowledge and experience by joining forces with FIFA’s anti-doping experts. FIFA and IADO worked together in the lead-up and throughout the tournament , with the Indonesian doping control representatives receiving comprehensive training and assisting FIFA’s doping control officers during all in- and out-of-competition testing. “Besides the anti-doping measures implemented before and during the competition, the exchanges held with local anti-doping officers will enable them to further develop anti-doping activities in Indonesia, which represents yet another aspect of the tournament’s positive legacy,” said FIFA Head of Anti-Doping Alexis Weber. The tournament is marking the strongest out of competition testing in the history of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Also, educational videos were presented to participating teams at their respective Team Arrival Meetings, with all players receiving information on how the doping control process works and the aspects to consider when using food supplements, among other matters.