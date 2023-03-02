FIFA Disciplinary Committee suspends Costa Rican player Orlando Moisés Galo Calderón on grounds of doping

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a 12-month period of ineligibility on the Costa Rican player Orlando Moisés Galo Calderón after he tested positive for clostebol (which is included in the WADA Prohibited List 2022 under S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids) on the occasion of an out-of-competition test in September 2022 as part of the national team’s preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

As a result of the presence of the prohibited substance in his sample, the player was found to be in violation of article 6 of the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations as read in conjunction with article 17 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The above-mentioned suspension period started on 19 October 2022, the date on which the player was provisionally suspended by the chairperson of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. In line with article 30 of the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations, the suspension covers, inter alia, all types of matches, including domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures.