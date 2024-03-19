Clubs qualified for inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Qualified as Continental champions

The below clubs represent winners of each confederation’s premier club competition between 2021 and 2024. (For the UEFA Champions League, this relates to winners between 2020-21 and 2023-24 seasons).

Manchester City FC UEFA England Al Ahly SC CAF Egypt Palmeiras CONMEBOL Brazil Flamengo CONMEBOL Brazil Al Hilal AFC Saudi Arabia Real Madrid UEFA Spain Wydad Athletic Club CAF Morocco Chelsea UEFA England Fluminense FC CONMEBOL Brazil Urawa Reds AFC Japan Club León Concacaf Mexico Monterrey Concacaf Mexico Seattle Sounders Concacaf USA

Qualified via ranking

The below represents clubs that have mathematically qualified through their confederations club ranking during the same four-year period (2021-2024).