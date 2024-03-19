Clubs qualified for inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
Qualified as Continental champions
Manchester City FCUEFAEngland
Al Ahly SCCAFEgypt
PalmeirasCONMEBOLBrazil
FlamengoCONMEBOLBrazil
Al HilalAFCSaudi Arabia
Real MadridUEFASpain
Wydad Athletic ClubCAFMorocco
ChelseaUEFAEngland
Fluminense FCCONMEBOLBrazil
Urawa RedsAFCJapan
Club LeónConcacafMexico
MonterreyConcacafMexico
Seattle SoundersConcacafUSA
Qualified via ranking
Bayern MünchenUEFAGermany
Paris Saint-Germain FCUEFAFrance
InternazionaleUEFAItaly
BV Borussia 09 DortmundUEFAGermany
FC PortoUEFAPortugal
BenficaUEFAPortugal
Auckland City FCOFCAotearoa New Zealand
Juventus FCUEFAItaly
Qualification mechanism
With the objective of ensuring the highest quality possible based on sporting criteria over the most recent four seasons, starting from the group stage of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition, and incentivising the result of every game in the respective tournament, the following methodology for the new standard ranking was approved:
3 points for a win
1 point for a draw
3 points for progress to each stage of the competition
In the case of European clubs, given that three full seasons and a full group stage of the fourth season of the UEFA Champions League have already been completed, and since UEFA has an existing club coefficient system, the pre-existing methodology principles for the purpose of calculating the UEFA club coefficient in relation to matches in the UEFA Champions League only will be exceptionally applied to determine the ranking of European clubs for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. The approved methodology for the ranking of European teams is therefore as follows:
2 points for a win
1 point for a draw
4 points for qualification for the group stage
5 points for qualification for the round of 16
1 point for progress to each stage of the competition thereafter
Available slots
AFC: 4 CAF: 4 Concacaf: 4 CONMEBOL: 6 OFC: 1 UEFA: 12 Host country: 1
Qualification criteria
Confederations with > 4 slots
Champions of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition
Clubs with best Ranking within the Confederation
Confederations with 4 slots
Champions of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition
Only if there are repeated champions of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition, clubs with best Ranking within the Confederation
Confederations with < 4 slots
Clubs with best Ranking within the Confederation among the champions of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition
Additional criteria
A cap of two clubs per country is applied to the access list with the exception in case more than two clubs from the same country win the confederation’s premier club competition over the four-year period.
Host country slot allocation details will be communicated in due course
In case of a tie, the criteria are: 1) Best individual result achieved during the qualifying period 2) Most recent best result 3) Best goal difference 4) Most goals scored
Disclaimer
In case of matches not being played (e.g. if a club is disqualified), points are awarded for the result of that match according to the decisions taken by the corresponding Confederation. If the match or matches result in a club progressing to the next stage of the competition, points for reaching that stage are awarded in line with the ranking qualification mechanism.
Clubs will be marked as active once they have a guaranteed spot in the first relevant stage of the competition, provided that the competition has started.
Points for reaching a stage are awarded in the following cases: - Reaching group stage, points as awarded when matches have been scheduled; - Reaching the first knock-out round after group stage, points are awarded based on standings table at the end of group stage; - reaching next knock-out rounds, points are awarded when the winner of the matchup is known.
Ranking is not updated in real time. Validation process occurs after every matchday and after a draw.