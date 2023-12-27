Brunei Darussalam will Entwicklungsschub unter neuem Präsidenten fortsetzen

Präsentation des Entwicklungsplans des Fussballverbands von Brunei Darussalam (FABD) bei Treffen mit Gianni Infantino in Dschidda (Saudiarabien)
Infantino: FABD-Präsident Feisal Eusoff will Fussball mit „Tatkraft und Weitblick“ vorantreibenForward-finanzierter Bau des technischen Zentrums und der Minitribüne abgeschlossen; Nutzung der Infrastruktur durch neue Ligen
Feisal Eusoff, der kürzlich zum Präsidenten des Fussballverbands von Brunei Darussalam (FABD) gewählt wurde, sprach während eines Treffens mit FIFA-Präsident Gianni Infantino im Vorfeld des Finales der FIFA Klub-Weltmeisterschaft 2023™ in Dschidda (Saudiarabien) über seine strategischen Entwicklungspläne.
Eusoff wurde beim ordentlichen Kongress des FABD am Samstag, 16. Dezember 2023, mit einer Zweidrittelmehrheit zum Präsidenten gewählt. Er übernimmt das Amt, nachdem im Laufe des Jahres bereits einschneidende Änderungen an der Struktur und Infrastruktur des Fussballs in seinem Land vorgenommen worden waren.
The completed construction of a first national training centre has been funded using USD 3.1 million from the FIFA Forward Programme. Equipped with a mini-gymnasium, medical centre, research room and auditorium, as well as a mini-grandstand that will complement a FIFA-funded artificial pitch which can be utilised as a competition venue loc the facility will provide a hub for the development of the nation’s elite talents in Brunei. The technical centre is a significant part of the country’s National Vision 2035, which aims to provide more employment opportunities, support capacity-building for local talent, and further develop the nation’s infrastructure to evolve the level of football participation. The facility will be used by schools and youth teams in line with the newly elected president’s vision, to develop grassroots football and elite youth football teams. The artificial turf will enable multiple training sessions without having a negative impact on the surface.
The elections also saw four women voted onto the FABD Executive Committee for the first time, and the FIFA President welcomed the progress that has been made - and that is still to come under the new FABD President, a former Brunei national team player - on and off the pitch in the Sultanate. “What a great pleasure it was to meet FABD President Feisal Eusoff as he takes office with the beautiful game building momentum in his country,” the FIFA President said, whilst also congratulating Mr Eusoff upon his recent election. “The election of female members to the FABD Executive Committee for the first time is also a significant step for football in Brunei Darussalam, and it is aligned with FIFA's vision of having more female representation in leadership roles. I know President Eusoff has the energy and the vision to keep moving football forward, and FIFA will keep supporting everyone there to realise their football dreams.” With a particular focus on creating a brighter future for the country, currently 194th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola men’s rankings, U-18 and U-15 leagues were added to the footballing landscape earlier this year.
„Ich habe mit meinem Team, [den Exekutivkomitees] und dem Vizepräsidenten bereits Pläne geschmiedet. Insbesondere wollen wir an die Basis gehen, in die Dörfer, Schulen und Distrikte, um Talentsichtungen und Spiele durchzuführen und Eltern davon zu überzeugen, wie wichtig der Fussball als Sport der Zukunft ist“, erklärte Eusoff, der auch den Frauenfussball vorantreiben will.
„Im Augenblick steht der Frauenfussball aufgrund mehrerer Probleme noch vor einigen Hürden. Wir arbeiten aber darauf hin, gemeinsam mit der Regierung Möglichkeiten zu finden, damit Frauen spielen können.“