The Football for Schools programme is designed to ensure that playing is combined with learning. In this section you will find some guidance on how to deliver both football and life-skills activities, as well as some organisational tips to adapt the sessions to different scenarios.
Safeguarding
Safeguarding refers to actions taken to promote the wellbeing of children and to ensure they are safe from harm. It means proactively doing everything possible to minimise risk and prevent all forms of harassment, abuse, neglect, or exploitation of children.
FIFA has made safeguarding children in football a priority and requires all schools and coach-educators participating in the Football for Schools programme to ensure they are keeping children safe.
Schools taking part in the Football for Schools programme must have a child protection or safeguarding children policy in place and all coach-educators taking part in the programme should be vetted as being suitable to work with children. They should be trained in safeguarding practices and be familiar with their school’s child protection/safeguarding policy and procedures.
Teachers, coaches and other football staff and volunteers play an essential role in the sporting and social development of children. As such, you have a duty of care to create a safe, inclusive and positive environment for all boys and girls in the delivery of Football for Schools activities. It is important that everyone involved in this programme respects the rights and wellbeing of children in our game.
To confirm your absolute commitment to these values and to use the Football for Schools app coach-educators are required to:
E-Sign the Football for Schools code of conduct for Coach-Educators.
Complete all relevant training as required by your school, club, and national football association or other education that may be required by law in your country to work with children.
It is strongly recommended that all users of the Football for Schools App visit the Football for Schools website and the FIFA Guardian website to increase their awareness of safeguarding children in football.
Coach-educators should:
Be vetted as being suitable to work with children
Be familiar with and adhere to the safeguarding policies and procedures of their school, club, and national football federation.
Recognise safeguarding risks in football and how you can help to reduce risks
Understand the different types of child abuse, neglect, harassment, and exploitation
Know how to respond appropriately to concerns about a child. This includes knowing who to contact and where to report concerns if you are worried about the well-being of a child.
Know how to conduct themselves when teaching/coaching football to create a safe, inclusive, and positive environment for children to participate in football
How to teach
The aim of the Football for Schools sessions is to develop the player and the person. The sessions deliver quality football activities aimed at developing football skills and life-skills, including health, social and emotional skills. Both the football and the life-skills are of equal importance and time should be allocated in sessions to both of these components.
Each Football for Schools session has been structured to include five elements which take a total of one hour to complete. Where coach-educators have less time than an hour to deliver their sessions, the elements of the session can be spread over two different sessions depending on the time available.
All Football for Schools sessions comprise five elements:
Opening Circle – coach-educator gathers players in a circle (standing), introduces the session, explains the intended football and life-skill outcomes, asks players to reflect briefly on the life-skill.
Warm-Up – coach-educator facilitates a football activity to mobilise the players.
Skill Development – coach-educator delivers practice that enables each player to work on the selected football skill.
Game Application – coach-educator sets up a football game that allows the players to practice the selected skill in a game situation.
Closing circle – coach-educator gathers players around in a circle (sitting), asks them to feedback on the practice, then to reflect on the life-skill and make connections to life outside of football.
Guidance is offered on the football and life-skills activities. Football activities are illustrated through video content and diagrams. There are organisational tips for coach-educators, options for making the activity easier or harder to better suit different players, questions you can ask players, and safety points. Advice on life-skills includes how to introduce the life-skill during the opening circle, participatory activity fostering discussion and critical thinking related to the life skill during the closing circle, and questions to ask during the session.
Inclusive football
Football for Schools is an inclusive programme that aims to reach children and young people of all abilities and backgrounds. Coach-educators are encouraged to adapt sessions to meet the learning needs and abilities of individual players and make special efforts to include children and young people previously marginalised from football.
No child or young person should be left behind regardless of their ability, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, language, culture, or religion.
Coach-educators should ensure all players feel welcome and receive equal attention when taking part in Football for Schools sessions. This requires educators to be flexible, responsive, and supportive when planning and delivering Football for Schools sessions to cater for the diverse needs of all learners.
Practices should be developed to support and encourage all learners to engage in Football for Schools addressing barriers such as: dress options; religious-cultural dispositions; parental discouragement; inadequate changing facilities; cost of kit; body image; and football’s image.