Learning through football

What is it?

The official FIFA Football for Schools app is designed to help teachers throughout the world to bring the game of football to children of all ages within a playground environment. Based on a “let the game be the teacher” philosophy, we offer you 360 age-appropriate short videos designed to engage, enthuse and inspire children of all abilities. The app is your first step towards fostering children’s holistic development by introducing them to the “beautiful game”.

The FIFA Football for Schools experience is all about games, not drills!

How does it work?

Our playing philosophy for children in schools is to encourage the use of simple game formats in every lesson. These games can include certain types of repetition in order to improve technical and tactical development, but more importantly, they should provide children with the opportunity for social interaction within a fun and friendly environment, always building in time for free play and exploration.

Who is it for?

You DO NOT HAVE TO BE A QUALIFIED FOOTBALL COACH to benefit from our app. It can be used by any physical education teacher or adult in a similar role.

The idea is that, after copying the sessions and exercises initially, teachers will be inspired to adapt them and then create their own as they become more familiar with the organisation and set-up of games.

It is designed to equip teachers with an online toolkit of ready-made solutions – a plug and play programme that provides hours and weeks of age-appropriate football activities for physical education lessons within the school curriculum.

Highlights

360 short videos designed for age-specific child development stages: 4-7 years, 8-11 years and 12-14 years.

40 physical education sessions divided into fun warm-up games, skill development games and a final game incorporating variations of football.

Each video lasts 60-90 seconds, highlighting the organisation of players and what you will need (e.g. balls and other material).

The app includes illustrations to show how exercises can be adapted to meet your individual school/class needs, based on your pitch size, equipment and the number of children in your class.

Each of our games focuses on simple class organisation and the involvement, inclusion and engagement of all children, with opportunities for both basic skill execution and challenging progressions.

Each teacher can select an individual session/lesson or a programme of sessions in line with football’s place in the school’s curriculum.

Four Life-Skills Themes

Personal Understanding

(Intrapersonal & cognitive skills) including self-confidence, self-respect, self-awarenes, self-control, self-reliance, critical thinking, decision making and growth mind-set.

Relationships

(Interpersonal skills) including assertiveness, empathy, friendship, communication, peer support and relationship skills.

Living in the Wider World

(Active citizenship skills) including respect for difference, understanding of sustainable development, values of equality, community and leadership skills.

Health & Wellbeing

(Healthy behaviours) including physical activity, mental health promotion, healthy decision making, risk assessment, nutrition, hygiene, and personal safety.