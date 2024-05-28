FIFA.com
Advancing football
Advancing football
For Member Associations
For Leagues and clubs
For Players
For Coaches
Women's football development initiatives
Education & awareness initiatives
Guides & databases
Reports
FIFA Players Executive Programme
FIFA Fund for Football Players (FFP)
FIFA Players Executive Programme
FIFA Professional Football Conference
FIFA Players Executive Programme
FIFA Diploma in Club Management
FIFA Professional Football Conference
Advancing football
FIFA Players Executive Programme
^
Cookie Settings