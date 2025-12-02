Frequently Asked Questions

I work at a school - how can I get involved?

Schools can get involved by contacting the MoE or NSG in their region/country and finding out if the F4S programme is active in their country.

Schools that would like to join the programme must adhere to the procedures outlined in #11 above.

I represent a football association - how can I get involved?

Member associations (MAs) play a critical role in this project. They are the main liaison with FIFA and need to adhere to the procedures outlined above. MAs need to work with the relevant authorities to form a national steering group and apply to join the F4S programme, as outlined above. MAs may also be able to apply directly for the programme but still need to cooperate with local authorities.

I represent a government or public entity - how can I get involved?

Cooperation with various government entities (e.g. departments of education, health, sport, youth etc.) is critical to the success of this initiative. Government representatives will be involved in the formation of a national steering group and in applying for, and managing, the F4S programme.

I am a key stakeholder not mentioned above - how can I get involved?

Other stakeholders also play an important role. This includes civil society actors such as non-profit organisations or NGOs, the private sector (including sponsors and corporate social responsibility initiatives), communities themselves, the academic sector, and of course the broader sport industry. Other stakeholders should liaise with the MAs and authorities in their region to become involved.

I am a general member of the public - how can I get involved?

As mentioned above, you can access the F4S app and start delivering F4S activities on your own! The digital application is accessible on most smart phones (mobiles) and can be downloaded from the App Store. It is free of charge and accessible to anyone and everyone. It contains detailed content and guidance on managing and delivering F4S activities to boys and girls aged 4-7, 8-11 and 12-14, including a series of easy-to-follow videos. Each session is accompanied by a relevant life skill to ensure the playing is combined with learning. The application needs to be accessed online to start but sessions can be downloaded for offline use. There are no restrictions to using the application.

To access the F4S mobile application, click this link on your mobile device: