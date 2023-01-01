Safeguarding

Safeguarding policy guidance

Who is this toolkit for

This is a resource for all stakeholders working to safeguard children in football. Specifically, it is intended for MAs

  • to promote accountability and responsibility for keeping children safe from harm when involved in any football activity;

  • to self-assess and inform the development of their safeguarding policies, plans and programmes, including for human resource and training needs;

  • to assist coordinators and technical staff with risk assessments and the development of safeguarding plans and programmes;

  • to support practitioners, such as coaches, trainers, medical personnel, staff and volunteers, who provide services, training and programmes to children to apply good practice for effective action.

Cookie Settings