Who is this toolkit for
This is a resource for all stakeholders working to safeguard children in football. Specifically, it is intended for MAs
to promote accountability and responsibility for keeping children safe from harm when involved in any football activity;
to self-assess and inform the development of their safeguarding policies, plans and programmes, including for human resource and training needs;
to assist coordinators and technical staff with risk assessments and the development of safeguarding plans and programmes;
to support practitioners, such as coaches, trainers, medical personnel, staff and volunteers, who provide services, training and programmes to children to apply good practice for effective action.