The Professional Football Department organises several conferences, seminars and workshops to bring together industry experts, with the objective of sharing knowledge, best practices and the latest trends affecting the overall club football ecosystem. These events cover a wide range of topics, such as best management practices, data and the importance of data-driven decisions, club licensing, stadium management, etc.
Below is a list of previous Professional Football Conferences:
Buenos Aires (Argentina): FIFA Professional Football Conference in collaboration with CONMEBOL.
Orlando (USA): FIFA Professional Football Conference in collaboration with Concacaf.
San José (Costa Rica): FIFA Professional Football Conference in collaboration with Concacaf.
Asunción (Paraguay): FIFA Professional Football Conference in collaboration with CONMEBOL (two conferences).
Cairo (Egypt): FIFA Professional Football Conference in collaboration with CAF.
Zurich (virtual): 2021 FIFA Professional Football Conference in collaboration with FIFA’s Technical Department in a virtual meeting (relive the conference) to discuss a range of topics in men's football including the ongoing reform of the transfer system and gathering various perspectives on the future of the international match calendar.
