Member associations submit bidding agreements for 2030 and 2034 editions of FIFA World Cup™

Morocco, Portugal and Spain submit bidding agreement for the FIFA World Cup 2030™, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay confirmed as bidders to host the centenary celebration

Saudi Arabia’s submission received for the FIFA World Cup 2034™

FIFA to conduct thorough bidding processes, with hosts to be appointed by the FIFA Congress

In line with the established timeline for the bidding processes of the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™, FIFA has received bidding agreements from the following member associations:

FIFA World Cup 2030™

Moroccan Football Association

Portuguese Football Federation

Spanish Football Association

Centenary celebration:

Uruguayan Football Association (one match)

Argentinian Football Association (one match)

Paraguayan Football Association (one match)

FIFA World Cup 2034™

Saudi Arabian Football Federation

The bidding agreement provides bidders with information on the structure and content of the bid and the documents which are required to be submitted, while ensuring that the key principles of the bidding process – objectivity, transparency, integrity and commitment to human rights and sustainable event management – are observed.

As of January 2024, the FIFA administration will conduct a targeted dialogue with bidders, including workshops and working meetings, to ensure complete, comprehensive bids are received and evaluated against the minimum hosting requirements as approved by the FIFA Council. This dialogue will focus on the defined priority areas of the event vision and key metrics, infrastructure, services, commercial, and sustainability and human rights.

The submission of bids is scheduled for July 2024 and, following a thorough evaluation process, FIFA will publish its evaluation reports. Should the requirements be met, the member associations gathered at the FIFA Congress will take a decision on the appointment of the hosts of the respective competitions.

The minimum hosting requirements form the basis of the bidding processes, as outlined in the following documents: