Gianni Infantino outlines FIFA’s strategic objectives at FIFA Football Summit

FIFA President sets out Football Unites the World four-year strategy in detail

FIFA Football Summit 2023 attended by representatives of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Numerous FIFA departments, from refereeing to women’s football, give updates on project developments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has laid out the organisation’s four-year strategy (2023-2027) for global football to representatives of all of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations at the FIFA Football Summit 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023™ final between Fluminense FC and Manchester City FC in the Red Sea port city on Friday, the FIFA President added further detail to the plans to develop football he initially presented upon his re-election at the FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, in March 2023.

“You know where we are heading, you know what we want to do, but also, of course, to achieve these objectives, to achieve these results, we need the support of every one of you because our objectives, our goals are obviously to make football truly global and to involve and include the entire world,” the FIFA President told delegates, referring directly to the Football Unites the World strategy. “The most important thing that we have to remember is that we are here to organise football, not to organise meetings. So, we must make sure that the meetings are short and efficient, and that they have some results, so that we can go on the pitch and make sure that football is played in every corner of the world by every girl and every boy who just wants to kick a ball.”

FIFA President's keynote address 23:37

Saudi Arabian Minister of Sports, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, also took to the event stage, and gave an overview of how football is playing a central role in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which is the blueprint for opening up the country to the world.

“In Saudi Arabia, I am proud to say that football is truly growing at every level – for girls and boys, men and women. We are in a moment of transformation, investing, growing and creating new opportunities for all,” he explained. “An incredible 80% of our population play, watch, or engage with the beautiful game. And our young people simply want to connect with different people and enjoy sports, especially football, just like the rest of the world.” FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström gave an overview of how the organisation aims to develop a cross-section of aspects of the game, on and off the pitch, while FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger detailed the ambition to end the four-year period with an elite academy – either directly established by FIFA or accredited by the organisation – in each member association.

FIFA Football Summit 2023 Previous 01 / 28 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks on stage during FIFA Football Summit 2023 02 / 28 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger (L) speaks on stage during FIFA Football Summit 2023 03 / 28 FIFA Referee Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina with referees Szymon Marciniak and Tori Penso during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 04 / 28 FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) presents jersey to FIFA Council Member and Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al Misehal (R) during FIFA Football Summit 2023 05 / 28 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during FIFA Football Summit 2023 06 / 28 FIFA Referee Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina with referees Szymon Marciniak and Tori Penso during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 07 / 28 FIFA Council Member and Costa Rican Football Federation President Rodolfo Villalobos during FIFA Football Summit 2023 08 / 28 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger during FIFA Football Summit 2023 09 / 28 Saudi Arabian Football Federation Vice-President Lamia Bahaian during FIFA Football Summit 2023 10 / 28 Polish Football Association President Cezary Kulesza (L) and Football Federation of Chile President Pablo Milad during FIFA Football Summit 2023 11 / 28 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger during FIFA Football Summit 2023 12 / 28 A general view during FIFA Football Summit 2023 13 / 28 FIFA Legend Kaká during FIFA Football Summit 2023 14 / 28 Saudi Arabia Minster for Sport HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal during FIFA Football Summit 2023 15 / 28 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks on stage during FIFA Football Summit 2023 16 / 28 South Africa Football Association CEO Lydia Monyepao during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 17 / 28 Saudi Arabian Football Federation Vice-President Lamia Bahaian with FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman (C) and Saudi Arabia national team captain and Al-Ittihad player Bayan Sadagah (L) during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 18 / 28 FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 19 / 28 Saudi Arabia national team captain and Al-Ittihad player Bayan Sadagah during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 20 / 28 FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 21 / 28 FIFA Legend Kaka during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 22 / 28 FIFA Legends (L-R) Gilberto Silva, Alessandro Del Piero and Kaka during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 23 / 28 FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Alessandro Del Piero during FIFA Football Summit 2023 24 / 28 FIFA President Gianni Infantino with FIFA Council Member and Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al Misehal (L) and Saudi Arabia Minster for Sport HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal (R) during FIFA Football Summit 2023 25 / 28 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during FIFA Football Summit 2023 26 / 28 President of Bhutan Football Federation Dasho Ugen Tsechup during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 27 / 28 FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) and Saudi Arabia Minster for Sport HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal (R) during FIFA Football Summit 2023 28 / 28 FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström during FIFA Football Summit 2023 Next

Talent development was a central theme of the Summit with Spain’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™ winner Salma Paralluelo, who has won FIFA World Cups™ at U-17, U-20 and senior level, among those delivering a video message identifying how their careers had been enhanced by their involvement in FIFA’s youth tournaments. In addition, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman was joined by South Africa Football Association CEO Lydia Monyepao to discuss the positive impact of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ on participating nations and identifying the need to continue developing the sport. Saudi Arabia Football Federation Vice-President Lamia Bahaian and national team captain Bayan Sadagah also spoke about the benefits the transformational tournament had on the women’s game in the Kingdom, and how the sport was rapidly developing locally and on the international stage. Three officials who have refereed a FIFA World Cup™ or FIFA Women's World Cup™ final, Tori Penso (2023), Szymon Marciniak (2022), and Pierluigi Collina (2002), recounted their memories of taking charge of world football’s biggest game. In addition to outlining changes to how football is officiated, Mr Collina – Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee – pleaded with MAs to stop violence against referees at all levels, stating, “Do something before it’s too late. Enough is enough!” In his closing remarks, President Infantino echoed those sentiments, saying: “Without referees, there’s no football. We all have to fight for the referees against any sort of abuse and violence against referees, but also to bring back respect and tolerance. And this starts with us, this starts with you.”