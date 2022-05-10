Living Football - FIFA Congress, Final Draw and legacies of the World Cup episode

The latest episode of Living Football focuses on a special week in Doha, where key events like the 72nd FIFA Congress and the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ took place. Among other topics related to Qatar 2022, Living Football also focuses on the progress made in the areas of human and labour rights, highlighting the joint work of the Supreme Committee of Delivery & Legacy, the Qatari authorities and human rights and workers' organizations. Also in this episode, Living Football has an exclusive interview with Fatma Al Nuaimi, Communications Executive Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and a key person in the organisation of the first FIFA World Cup on Arab soil. The episode also features the memorandum of understanding that the FIFA Foundation, through its Football for Schools programme, signed with Generation Amazing and Qatar Foundation to deliver football initiatives aimed at empowering youth and the community of Qatar that go beyond the World Cup.