ReachOut: For Better Mental Health

SAMARA, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: FIFA legend Paulo Wanchope of Costa Rica poses during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at Samara Arena on June 17, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Social Impact
FIFA Legend Wanchope Watson encourages players to speak out about mental health
14 Feb 2024
Víctor Camarasa, Real Oviedo player
Reachout
Víctor Camarasa: "It's important that FIFA is trying to help"
6 Dec 2023
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 02: Captains Khadija Shaw of Jamaica and Marta of Brazil shakes hands at the coin toss prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group F match between Jamaica and Brazil at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Reachout
World of football continues to take strides to raise mental health awareness
10 Oct 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with World Health Organizationís (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in New York, United States of America on September 22, 2023. (Photo by Arturo Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President meets WHO Director-General to assess collaboration’s progress
23 Sept 2023
NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - JANUARY 20: Dalima Chhibber of India and Afsaneh Chatrenoor of Iran vie for the ball during the AFC Women's Asian Cup Group A match between India and Iran at DY Patil Stadium on January 20, 2022 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
Dalima Chhibber stresses the importance of Mental Health
11 Oct 2022
#ReachOut
FIFA Medical
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 to support Mental Health Awareness
10 Oct 2022
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 26: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Quarter Final match between Senegal and Brazil at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 26, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
FIFA’s #ReachOut Programme Marks World Mental Health Day
10 Oct 2021
Sarah Halpin_Fan Movement_World Mental Health Day
FIFA Medical
Fan Movement and #ReachOut Mark World Mental Health Day
9 Oct 2021
IMAGO / Belga Belgium s Romelu Lukaku and Belgium s head coach Roberto Martinez pictured during a soccer game between Belgian national team, Nationalteam the Red Devils and San Marino, Thursday 10 October 2019 in Brussels, match 7/10 in the qualifications for the UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 tournament.
FIFA Medical
Martinez: Mental health is an issue we all face
29 Sept 2021
Belgium head coach Roberto Martínez leads European version of #ReachOut
FIFA Medical
FIFA Pledge to Boost Mental Health Awareness
23 Sept 2021
Sonny Pike pictured during his childhood
FIFA Medical
Sonny Pike: The wonderkid who put mental health first
13 Sept 2021
WALTER ZENGA CAMPIONATI MONDIALI ITALIA 1990 ITALIA-ARGENTINA 3-4 DR PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA
FIFA Medical
#ReachOut: Walter Zenga urges people to talk and listen
7 Sept 2021
Laura Georges FOOTBALL : France Feminine vs Thailande - Match Amical - 25/05/2019
FIFA Medical
Laura Georges: Pressure on players can be huge
3 Sept 2021
SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - OCTOBER 06: Luis Garcia speaks during the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour - by UniCredit press conference at City Hall on October 6, 2016 in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
#ReachOut: Luis Garcia on the importance of mental wellbeing
24 Aug 2021
EDMONTON, AB - JULY 04: Fara Williams of England celebrates her teams third place after defeating Germany during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 Third Place Play-off match between Germany and England at Commonwealth Stadium on July 4, 2015 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
Williams: I struggled with my mental health
16 Aug 2021
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Marvin Sordell of Great Britain looks on after a missed chance during the Men's Football first round Group A Match of the London 2012 Olympic Games between Great Britain and Senegal, at Old Trafford on July 26, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
#ReachOut: Marvin Sordell shares his story of depression
11 Aug 2021
HANOVER, GERMANY - OCTOBER 10: Teresa Enke, wife of former German national goalkeeper Robert Enke (not pictured), presents the "EnkeApp" during a press conference at HDI-Arena on October 10, 2016 in Hanover, Germany. Robert Enke committed suicide on November 10, 2009, following severe depression. Teresa Enke initiated the "Robert-Enke-Stiftung" to fight against depressions inside professional sports and today launched the app for smartphones. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Bongarts/Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
Teresa Enke: It can happen to anyone
2 Aug 2021
FIFA has launched #ReachOut, a campaign designed to raise awareness of the symptoms of mental health conditions, encourage people to seek help when they need it, and take actions every day for better mental health.
FIFA Medical
FIFA launches #ReachOut campaign for better mental health
2 Aug 2021