Latest from FIFA Medical

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Save the planet and World Health Organization campaign captain Arm band Match Director Office - Knowledge Capture at on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Player welfare remains constant FIFA focus on World Health Day
7 Apr 2024
Female Health Project Snapshot Front cover
Women's Football
FIFA Launches the Women’s Health, Wellbeing, and Performance Project: Empowering Women in Sports
18 Aug 2023
DOHA, QATAR - MAY 08: A group photo during the Post FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022  Coaches Forum on May 08, 2023 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Technical
FIFA brings together national team coaches to exchange ideas and provide feedback on World Cup 2022™
9 May 2023
DOHA, QATAR - JULY 03: FIFA Medical Director Dr. Andrew Massey during the Medical Team Workshop as part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Team Workshop at Al Janoub Stadium on July 3, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Medical
Massey outlines FIFA’s medical priorities
6 Mar 2023
NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - JANUARY 20: Dalima Chhibber of India and Afsaneh Chatrenoor of Iran vie for the ball during the AFC Women's Asian Cup Group A match between India and Iran at DY Patil Stadium on January 20, 2022 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
Dalima Chhibber stresses the importance of Mental Health
11 Oct 2022
LAUNCH OF THE Sport for Mental Health and Social Cohesion PROGRAMME (SMHSC) CO-FUNDED BY AFD, FIFA AND GIZ
Medical
FIFA to support launch of Sport for Mental Health and Social Cohesion programme
11 Oct 2021
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 26: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Quarter Final match between Senegal and Brazil at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 26, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Medical
FIFA’s #ReachOut Programme Marks World Mental Health Day
10 Oct 2021
Sarah Halpin_Fan Movement_World Mental Health Day
FIFA Medical
Fan Movement and #ReachOut Mark World Mental Health Day
9 Oct 2021
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
Organisation
FIFA and WHO mark two-year anniversary of MoU
4 Oct 2021
