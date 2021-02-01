MEDICAL

Health comes first and should remain everyone’s priority until the coronavirus has been defeated. With the world facing new challenges, FIFA has been partnering with the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide guidance to people to protect their health and wellbeing. In addition, FIFA has published a set of recommendations and guidelines to address football regulatory issues.

FIFA COVID-19 Relief Plan Report 2021

FIFA and WHO #ACTogether to tackle COVID-19

FIFA is teaming up with the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote the need for fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

Bureau of the FIFA Council approves International Match Protocol and adapts rules on release of players

In light of the current evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has approved FIFA’s Return to Football – International Match Protocol.

SafeHome campaign renewed to push for elimination of violence against women

On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, FIFA, the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission and the European Parliament Sports Group have joined forces to raise awareness about the risk of domestic violence ...

FIFA Council unanimously approves COVID-19 Relief Plan

The FIFA Council convened by videoconference today and made important decisions for the future of football, chief of which was the selection of Australia and New Zealand as hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

FIFA guidelines to address legal consequences of COVID-19

Following the unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19 at all levels of football, FIFA has worked on a series of recommendations and guidelines to address some of the key practical issues arising from the pandemic, especially with regard to player...

FIFA, WHO and European Commission launch #SafeHome campaign

FIFA, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Commission have joined forces to launch the #SafeHome campaign to support women and children at risk of domestic violence. The campaign is a joint response from the three institutions to the ...

Football supports humanity's heroes

To show appreciation for the efforts made and risks braved by healthcare workers and other professionals who are giving their all to ensure society continues to function in the face of the coronavirus, football stars both past and present have come t...

BeActive for the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

FIFA has joined forces with the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in supporting the #BeActive campaign launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage people to be #HealthyAtHome as the w...

Five steps to kicking out coronavirus

FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) have teamed up to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) by launching a new awareness campaign led by world-renowned footballers, who are calling on all people around the world to follow five key steps to stop ...

