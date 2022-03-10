The FIFA Fan Festival is an essential part of the World Cup experience in the Host Country and in every Host City. It gives all types of fans – from avid to casual football enthusiasts; to lovers of music, food and culture – new ways to connect and engage with football in a festival environment.
Visitors
What visitors can expect from the FIFA Fan Festival:
Enjoy the Men’s & Women’s FIFA World Cup in an iconic location
Watch the live broadcast of matches in a World Cup atmosphere
Experience a vibrant music and entertainment programme
Celebrate with international and local fans
Experience the local flavour of the Host Country and Host City
Enjoy innovative sponsor activations and exclusive offerings
Enjoy culinary highlights in a unique environment
Visit the Official Store selling exclusive licensed products
What to expect from FIFA Fan Festival?
FIFA Stakeholders
What FIFA Stakeholders can expect from the FIFA Fan Festival:
The FIFA Fan Festival offers all FIFA stakeholders an effective promotional platform with access to a broad and engaged target audience from around the world: the passionate football fan, the casual supporter, or the lover of music and festivals. It appeals to everyone, regardless of gender, age and background, as well as families with children.
Commercial Affiliates can expect tailored on-site, digital activation and integration opportunities that leverage the power of football’s diverse culture – touching on music, art, lifestyle and fashion – with brand and communication targets.
Media Rights Licensees have the opportunity to tell the story of the FIFA World Cup beyond the stadiums, the teams and the 90 minutes on the pitch.
For the Host Country and Host Cities, the FIFA Fan Festival is an excellent opportunity for destination marketing, showcasing culture and heritage to international travellers while giving back to the local community.
What the FIFA Fan Festival™ offers
