Growing the women’s game (June 2026)

FIFA offers 13 Women’s Football Development Programmes for Member Associations

Activity across various FIFA programmes with updates from five continents

Major new FIFA women’s football project launched, significant on- and off-field news for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, and more

FIFA are working hard around the world to help achieve a goal of 60 million female players by 2027. The ambitious target is underpinned by 13 development programmes with all 211 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) eligible to apply for support from world football's governing body. In 2025, FIFA renewed and expanded its Women’s Development Programme in a further boost to women’s football. Additional information can be found here. Inside FIFA looks at just some of the significant recent activity which continues to expand the footprint of women’s football globally.

Jamaica

The Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) enjoyed a milestone moment in early June with the launch of its first Women's Football Strategy, which details the JFF’s plan from 2026 to 2031 and is an ambitious roadmap aimed at positioning Jamaica as a global leader in women's football. The JFF are seeking to develop the bottom half of the football pyramid to build further upon Jamaica’s strong showing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. The strategy focuses on seven major pillars, including national teams, grassroots development, governance and leadership.

Latvia

The Latvian Football Federation (LFF) organised a FIFA Women's Football Campaign festival in the city of Jelgava. The event brought together 150 girls aged four to 14. One of the priority areas of the LFF women's football development plan is to increase the number of girls involved and registered across the country. The event was attended by several players of the Latvian national women's team who were happy to participate in football activities with the children and share their experiences. A grassroots leaders course took place in parallel with the festival.

Venezuela

The Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) enjoyed dual success on 9 July with the launch of its Women's Football Strategy for the period from 2026 until –2030. This milestone coincided with the national team qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ play-offs on the very same day – an achievement never before attained at senior level. FVF President Jorge Giménez said: “Today we are presenting a long-term vision: a project built on seriousness, planning and commitment, to give women’s football the place it deserves within the development of our sport. Women’s football must grow with the same rigour, enthusiasm and effort that we put into men’s football, not as an afterthought, but as a fundamental part of the present and future of our football.”

Spain

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) rolled-out the second festival of their Women’s Football Campaign in Ferrol, Galicia. The initiative aims to promote and expand the women's football ecosystem in the region, strengthen the foundations of women's football, and create more opportunities for competition and development for future players.

The RFEF also delivered the second edition of their Capacity Building for Administrators in Palma de Mallorca, a programme aimed at club officials from the various regions. Operated in collaboration with FIFA, the programme aims to strengthen the capabilities of those managing women's football clubs, with the goal of equipping these individuals with the tools, knowledge, and skills necessary for their day-to-day work.

Vietnam

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), in coordination with local football federations, organised hugely popular Women’s Football Campaigns in the provinces of Dong Thap and Vinh Long. More than 300 youngsters took part – many participating in football for the first time – enjoying football activities, matches, and interactive experiences. It continues a busy period for the VFF and their concerted focus on growing women’s football, notably including a recent Club Licensing workshop at VFF headquarters.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe continues to roll-out its vision for growing the local game after launching their Women’s Football Strategy last December. Nearly 350 young players gathered under the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign for the Mashonaland Central Girls Football Festival, a vibrant grassroots development initiative aimed at growing the game among girls aged between 6 and 13 years. Beyond pure football development, the festival also provided an environment for players from remote regions to participate. The youngsters interacted with coaches, medical personnel and media representatives, and were able to participate in safeguarding workshops.

Afghan Women United

Afghan Women United continued their inspiring journey with two matches against the Cook Islands in early June. It was the first matches games for the FIFA-funded team since the FIFA Unites Women's Series 2025™.

Afghan Women United fell to 1-0 and 3-0 defeats in the matches, which took place in Auckland, New Zealand, seven months after their historic win over Libya. The team was established in May 2025 following the FIFA Council approving the FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women’s Football.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ field grows

The list of nations heading to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ continues to build with Colombia and Argentina booking their passage to Brazil, along with four European nations. Colombia and Argentina comfortably finished first and second respectively in the first stand-alone tournament for South American qualifying. Venezuela and Ecuador are still in the hunt for a berth at the first FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted in South America having qualified for the inter-confederation playoffs.

Denmark, France, Germany, and holders Spain, all topped their groups to secure passage to Brazil. Thirty-two UEFA nations remain in the hunt for the final seven direct qualification spots plus the one European representative in the inter-confederation playoffs.

Milestone date reached ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™

Celebrations swept across Brazil exactly a year out from the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, between 24 June to 25 July 2027. Rio de Janeiro’s world famous Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated with tournament branding while street-art murals and community activities took place across eight Host Cities – Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo.

Female Health and Performance education modules launched