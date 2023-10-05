Introduction

Please read this Privacy Notice ("Notice") carefully and ensure that you understand it. By submitting the form, you confirm that you are authorised and instructed by the person or persons whose personal data you have submitted (hereinafter individually and collectively, including yourself, referred to as the "Data Subject"), to submit the personal data in the form. You also confirm that the Data Subject has been informed about the processing of data as set forth herein and that the Data Subject desires and agrees to such processing of his/her personal data. By submitting the form, you voluntarily permit the processing of personal data as set out in the following.

Collection of Personal Data

In general, FIFA collects the following categories personal data through Qualtrics:

Contact data such as full name, date of birth, postal address and e-mail address.

Contract information such as effective date of the agreement, termination date, services to be provided, exclusivity of the agreement, percentage applicable to the service fee, and geographical scope of the representation rights.

In general, FIFA collects the Personal Data from the following categories of Data Subjects: football agents, clients and legal advice lawyer.

Purpose of Processing and Use of Personal Data

FIFA uses the Personal Data to create a standard template of a representation agreement that ensures compliance with the FIFA Football Agent Regulations. However, all parties need to be aware that the Template does not take into account possible additional legal requirements applicable at national level, depending on the domicile of either or both of the parties. FIFA does not accept any responsibility in connection with the Template or its use by any party, and it strongly advises parties to seek independent legal advice in relation to the use of the Template prior to using it.

FIFA will comply with the obligations and safeguard the Data Subject's rights under Swiss law, EU laws with respect to personal data which FIFA is subject to; and any other applicable law with respect to personal data, which FIFA is subject to ("Applicable Data Protection Laws").

FIFA will process and store the Personal Data securely, for no longer than is necessary in light of the purposes for which it was first collected. FIFA commits to deleting the Personal Data collected through Qualtrics on a weekly basis.

Sharing Personal Data with Third Parties

The Data Subject acknowledges that the Personal Data may be transferred to third parties performing services on FIFA’s behalf. The Personal Data will not be used, processed, stored or transmitted by FIFA over and above the scope described herein.

Storage of Personal Data and Data Security

The Personal Data is stored and maintained in a database in Switzerland or in the European Economic Area (EEA) and is operated by FIFA.

Some or all of the Personal Data may be stored outside the European Economic Area (EEA). If FIFA stores and processes Personal Data outside the EEA, it will take all reasonable steps to ensure that your Personal Data is treated as safely and securely as it would be within the EEA and under the Applicable Data Protection Laws. Such measures might include the conclusion of data transfer agreements on the basis of the relevant EU model clauses.

Data security is very important to FIFA. In order to protect the Personal Data, suitable measures to safeguard and secure the Personal Data have been put into place.

Rights

The Data Subject has the following rights in accordance with, and subject to the conditions under, the Applicable Data Protection Laws, which this Notice adheres to:

(i) the right to be informed about the collection and use of the Personal Data;

(ii) the right of access to and receiving a copy of the Personal Data that FIFA holds about the Data Subject;

(iii) the right to rectification if any Personal Data that FIFA holds about the Data Subject is inaccurate or incomplete;

(iv) the right to be forgotten – i.e. the right to ask FIFA to delete any Personal Data that FIFA holds about the Data Subject and to delete it sooner than as indicated above;

(v) the right to restrict (i.e. prevent) the processing of the Personal Data;

(vi) the right to data portability (obtaining a copy of the Personal Data to re-use with another service or organisation);

(vii) the right to object to FIFA using the Personal Data for particular purposes;

(viii) rights with respect to automated decision-making and profiling;

(ix) the right to revoke this consent at any time for the future processing of personal data; and

(x) the right to complain to the relevant data protection authority, namely the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (info@edoeb.admin.ch)

Complaint and Contact

In the event of any cause for complaint about the use of the Personal Data or if the Data Subject has any questions relating to this Notice, the Data Subject can contact visit FIFA’s Data Protection Portal or write to: Fédération Internationale de Football Association, FIFA Data Protection Officer, FIFA-Strasse 20, 8044 Zurich, Switzerland or via email dataprotection@fifa.org. FIFA’s representative in the EU may be contacted as follows: VGS Datenschutzpartner UG, Am Kaiserkai 69, 20457 Hamburg, Germany. FIFA shall apply reasonable efforts best to solve the problem for the Data Subject. If FIFA is unable to help, the Data Subject also has the right to lodge a complaint with the competent data protection supervisory authorities.

Waiver regarding governmental decisions