Spain claim Buenos Aires bronze

Spain secure bronze medal with 11-0 win over Bolivia

Miranda (3), Martinez (3), Perez (2) grab multiple goals

Gulli, Noe and Lopez also on the scoresheet

Spain claimed bronze at the Women’s Youth Olympic Futsal Tournament Buenos Aires 2018 after an emphatic 11-0 win against Bolivia.

La Roja took the lead through Noelia de las Heras after just 16 seconds and did not look back.

Spain were then three up in no time at all. Antia Perez was involved in the second, her scuffed effort helped in by Eunice Rojas in the Bolivian net, before the Spanish skipper scored her second moments later with a lovely dinked effort.

With Bolivia's key player Maria Galvez finding her influence in the pivot position limited, her Spanish counterpart Yarima Miranda seized control of the game. Two long range drives with either foot stretched the lead for Claudia Pons's side to five before Elia Gulli - Spain's No6 - grabbed a sixth before the break.

Spain's dominance continued after the interval, even if the pace of the game slowed considerably, with Miranda completing her hat-trick before turning provider for Antonia Martinez. Spain's No8 completed her own hat-trick with her side's tenth and 11th goals after Marta Lopez had grabbed La Roja's ninth.

Did you know? Spain were the only side at the tournament to be 3-0 up before the fourth minute. And they did it not just once - as against Bolivia on Wednesday - but three times. The quickest of the trio of swift 3-0 leads was against Trinidad and Tobago, which they achieved after two minutes and 53 seconds.