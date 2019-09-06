Behind the scenes with the France 2019 volunteers

A sporting competition is nothing without the volunteers who bring it to life. They play a critical part in the organisation of a major tournament, and this was once again the case at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019.

But what exactly do volunteers do? What are their tasks? Where do they come from? What motivates someone to volunteer? The answers to those questions are varied, and not always obvious to the fans and players.

“When you’re competing, you don’t really pay them any attention. Seeing them from the other side makes you realise they play a vital role,” explains Laura Georges, the former France defender, a veteran of 188 caps and a member of the FIFA Legends Squad at France 2019. "They are the worker ants in an enormous organisation, always around, in every corner of the stadium. And they are absolutely essential."