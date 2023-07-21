International stars complete Beyond Greatness Champions team

A stellar final line-up of local stars has been confirmed as ‘Beyond Greatness Champions’ headlined by internationally renowned sportspeople, tennis player Jelena Dokic and cricketer Adam Gilchrist. The Beyond Greatness Champions support and promote the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. Also featuring on the final team are iconic Australian Rules footballer Tayla Harris, business executive Christine Holgate and Paralympian Robyn Lambird. Jelena Dokic, a former world No.4 said: “I am so passionate about sport and especially women and girls in sport and getting the opportunities, recognition and equality that we deserve. That’s why I am so excited about the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup because it will be one of those historical and impactful moments for women and girls in sport all over the country. “I am so proud and honoured as a former athlete and woman to be able to give my voice and be a part of this incredibly important event and moment in world sport, and especially Australian sport."