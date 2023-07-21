International stars complete Beyond Greatness Champions team

A stellar final line-up of local stars has been confirmed as ‘Beyond Greatness Champions’ headlined by internationally renowned sportspeople, tennis player Jelena Dokic and cricketer Adam Gilchrist. The Beyond Greatness Champions support and promote the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. Also featuring on the final team are iconic Australian Rules footballer Tayla Harris, business executive Christine Holgate and Paralympian Robyn Lambird. Jelena Dokic, a former world No.4 said: “I am so passionate about sport and especially women and girls in sport and getting the opportunities, recognition and equality that we deserve. That’s why I am so excited about the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup because it will be one of those historical and impactful moments for women and girls in sport all over the country. “I am so proud and honoured as a former athlete and woman to be able to give my voice and be a part of this incredibly important event and moment in world sport, and especially Australian sport."
Christine Holgate, Group Chief Executive Officer, Team Global Express said: “I am absolutely honoured to be chosen as a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Beyond Greatness Champion. “I am a huge supporter for the equity of women, a passionate football follower and I hold a strong belief of the many benefits that different cultures working together can teach us. I look forward to representing FIFA and Australia in helping develop and inspire the empowerment of women on and off the pitch.” The Beyond Greatness Champions have participated in numerous promotional events including the Sydney Harbour Bridge celebration, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Trophy Tour and more. The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is the first to be co-hosted and the first to be held in the Southern Hemisphere. Beyond Greatness Champions Mel McLaughlin, Ellie Cole, Chloe Dalton, Casey Dellacqua, Bruce Djite, Natasha Stott Despoja, Bruce ‘Hoppo’ Hopkins, Madison de Rozario, Kerri Pottharst, Sam Squiers, Rhiannan Iffland, Christine Holgate, Jelena Dokic, Steph Wood, Tayla Harris, Mat Rogers, Chloe Maxwell, Robyn Lambird, Amy Duggan, Adam Gilchrist (Australia); Alexia Hilbertidou, Emma Twigg, Maia Jackman, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Dame Therese Walsh, Megan Alatini (New Zealand)