Enhanced Eden Park completes Secretary General’s Down Under visit

The final build-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™️ is in sight after the FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura concluded a busy two weeks-long visit to New Zealand on Monday. The FIFA Secretary General completed her final inspection visit prior to the tournament in the nations’ largest city, Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau. The final stop was Eden Park. The renowned venue has the honour of kicking-off the tournament on 20 July when New Zealand tackle Norway, as well as hosting eight other matches, including the first semi- final. The stadium has undergone a number of enhancements prior to the tournament, including dressing room renovations, LED floodlighting and the replacement of two giant screens.

Earlier in the trip the Secretary General inspected Wellington’s Regional Stadium which is also set to host nine matches during the tournament, including a re-run of the 2019 final, when reigning champions USA host the Netherlands in the group phase. There were also visits to a number of Team Base Camps, including in Christchurch – one of three non-tournament cities that will host teams. Alongside visits to numerous tournament related facilities, meetings with various key stakeholders were held, as well as media interviews, and, an interactive forum with many of the 32 nations’ diplomatic representatives based in New Zealand. Over the weekend, The Secretary General visited the Bay of Islands, taking in a local girls match and enjoying a meet-and-greet with members of the Paihia Football Club. There was also time for a cultural visit to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, often known to locals as the ‘Birthplace of our Nation’, and the place where New Zealand’s history was shaped through the signing of the Declaration of Independence, He Whakaputanga, in 1835 and the Treaty of Waitangi, Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

FIFA Secretary General and FIFA delegation visit Paihia FC Previous 01 / 08 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura and FIFA delegation pictured with match officials at Paihia FC in Aotearoa New Zealand 02 / 08 Girls play a match at Paihia FC in Aotearoa New Zealand 03 / 08 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura poses for a photo with friends and family at Paihia FC in Aotearoa New Zealand 04 / 08 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura pictured with players from Paihia FC and Tikipunga FC from Whangarei 05 / 08 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura and FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman at Paihia FC in Aotearoa New Zealand 06 / 08 Players pause for a photo after playing a match 07 / 08 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura poses for a photo with a player at Paihia FC in Aotearoa New Zealand 08 / 08 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura and FIFA Chief Women's Officer Sarai Bareman pictured with young girls at Paihia FC in Aotearoa New Zealand Next