Team Global Express announced as FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Official Supporter

Team Global Express signs on as FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Official Logistics Services Provider

Team Global Express and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 aligned on sustainability and diversity objectives

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ tournament supporters and sponsors growing quickly

FIFA has today announced that Australia’s leading logistics provider Team Global Express has signed on as a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Official Supporter.

Team Global Express will be the Official Logistics Services Provider in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand for the 32-team tournament, which kicks off on 20 July.

FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, said: “We are pleased to be seeing increased commercial support for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in the host countries. Team Global Express has sustainability and diversity at the heart of its operations, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 looks forward to partnering with an entity that shares common values.”

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will look to utilise the logistics capabilities and innovative transport solutions of Team Global Express in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 host markets to meet the requirements of the biggest global sporting fixture of 2023.

Group CEO of Team Global Express Christine Holgate said the partnership with FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 further demonstrates the high level of commitment to diversity and inclusion by the logistics provider.

“As a passionate advocate for women in the workplace and the development of women in sport, I am very excited for Australia and New Zealand to host the single biggest women’s sporting event in the world.”

“We have a vision to be at the cutting-edge of the transport and logistics industry in both Australia and New Zealand and a crucial part of this is supporting women’s participation, both within the industry and further afield. Team Global Express and the FIFA Women’s World Cup are significantly aligned on these values.”

Team Global Express share the sustainability values of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and recently announced a partnership to deliver Australia's largest heavy electric vehicle fleet. The ground-breaking trial involves the purchase of 60 large battery electric vehicles and the development of charging infrastructure using renewable energy. This was followed by the decision to partner with Australia’s largest rail freight provider to significantly improve Australia’s rail freight capacity and choice for more greener options to deliver important freight across the country.

Team Global Express’ efforts towards sustainability were essential in being selected as a provider for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. With a far-reaching intermodal fleet operating across rail, sea, air, and road, today's announcement marks another significant milestone in Team Global Express's business transformation since rebranding from Toll Global Express last year.