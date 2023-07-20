No security concerns ahead of opening FIFA Women’s World Cup™ match

Incident unrelated to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

Meeting between New Zealand authorities and FIFA takes place in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau

Local authorities provide additional security assurances for participating teams and fans

FIFA would like to express its appreciation for the support provided by the Aotearoa New Zealand authorities following the tragic incident that took place in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau some hours before the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

Aotearoa New Zealand Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson met FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Secretary-General Fatma Samoura in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand, to discuss the security arrangements for the tournament after an incident took place in the city earlier in the morning which resulted in three fatalities and a number of injuries. The meeting was held subsequent to a call involving Aotearoa New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with the FIFA President.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the New Zealand authorities from the earliest moment of this tragic incident,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We have been involved in ongoing communication from the outset, and we have also received the necessary reassurances from Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson in relation to the safety and security of the participating teams and fans at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

“FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives, and our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident.”

Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson said: “We thank FIFA for their support in the aftermath of this tragic event in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau. This incident is in no way related to the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament and there are no national security concerns. We have provided the necessary assurances about the security of the tournament to FIFA’s leadership this afternoon. There is a comprehensive security plan around our hosting of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and we will continue to work with the police who have been part of operational planning group for the tournament, and as such, have plans in place and were well placed to deal with this morning’s incident.”