New payment model guarantees support for every FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ team and player

FIFA announces new financial distribution model ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Participating Member Associations (PMAs) to receive record distributions at every stage of the tournament

Model also guarantees all players will receive fair contribution for their work, securing the endorsement of global players union, FIFPRO

FIFA has now announced its new member association distribution model for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, with a financial contribution specifically earmarked for all players at the tournament. Under this ground-breaking new model, Participating Member Associations (PMAs) will receive record distributions to support football development in their countries, while all participating players will receive guaranteed remuneration for their achievements at the tournament. The initiative marks another concrete step taken by FIFA to develop women’s football and ensure players receive a fair deal, a commitment FIFA hopes sets a standard across the industry, from broadcasters to governments and beyond.

Participating Member Association Allocation (Per PMA)

Final Position USD Group stage 1,560,000 Round of 16 1,870,000 Quarter Final 2,180,000 4th Place 2,455,000 3rd Place 2,610,000 2nd Place 3,015,000 Champions 4,290,000

Financial Allocation (Per Player)

Stage of Tournament USD Group stage 30,000 Round of 16 60,000 Quarter Final 90,000 4th place 165,000 3rd place 180,000 2nd Place 195,000 Champions 270,000

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said: “Under this unprecedented new distribution model, each individual player at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 can now fully rely on remuneration for their efforts as they progress through the tournament. The captain that ultimately lifts the iconic FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy on August 20 in Sydney will receive USD 270,000, as will each of her 22 teammates.” “The global salary of women’s professional footballers is approximately USD 14,000 annually so the amounts allocated under this unprecedented new distribution model will have a real and meaningful impact on the lives and careers of these players. Beyond this, all member associations will also receive a record financial distribution based on their performance, which they can use to reinvest back into football in their countries and which we believe will help to propel the women’s game even further.”