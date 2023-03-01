More tickets available for all 64 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ matches

FIFA is pleased to announce that close to 250,000 additional tickets for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ will go on sale next Tuesday, with all 64 matches at the biggest women’s football tournament in history to have seats available for supporters. FIFA has reviewed the available inventory for all matches and is now able to issue a further supply of tickets from 1200 AEST / 1400 NZT / 0400 CET on Tuesday, 6 June via FIFA.com/tickets – the only official location to purchase FIFA Women’s World Cup tickets. FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, Sarai Bareman, is thrilled that more tickets across all matches will be available for excited fans.

“We are delighted that supporters in Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand, and across the globe will have more opportunities to purchase tickets for all 64 matches at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is now just 48 days from kick-off,” Bareman said. “Many matches in both host countries have experienced significant interest and sales demand, so we trust that this latest supply of tickets will enable some truly passionate fans to secure seats at matches that they may have missed out on so far.” “Fans from over 150 different countries of residence have purchased tickets for the tournament, so we can’t wait to see the football world unite in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand next month,” she said.

FIFA Fan Festival™ a first for FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 00:30