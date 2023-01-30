FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ targets over 100,000 fans for epic opening matchday

Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau to host opening ceremony and opening match at Eden Park on 20 July

Australia’s inaugural fixture against Republic of Ireland on the same day now confirmed to take place at Stadium Australia – Sydney/Gadigal’s largest FIFA Women’s World Cup™ venue

Additional single-match passes for Australia v. Republic of Ireland to go on sale on Friday 24 February 2023 at midday AEDT/02:00 CET at FIFA.com/Tickets

The first match to take place in Australia of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will be an even bigger celebration, with co-host country Australia now facing the Republic of Ireland at the tournament’s largest venue, Stadium Australia, in Sydney/Gadigal.

Stadium Australia was due to host knockout matches only, but given the significant interest in tickets, FIFA has taken the decision to move Australia’s first match to Sydney’s largest Stadium.

The kick-off time and date of the Australia v. Republic of Ireland match will still be on Thursday, 20 July at 20:00 (AEST). Earlier on that day, the opening ceremony and opening match between Aotearoa New Zealand and Norway will take place at Eden Park in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 (NZST).

The change of venue for the first match in Australia was agreed due to a desire to ensure that as many fans as possible can attend the fixture, in line with FIFA’s commitment to organise a Women’s World Cup that goes Beyond Greatness™.

The decision follows a thorough assessment of the competition and operational implications, as well as a comprehensive consultation process and agreement with key stakeholders.

“FIFA’s mission is to organise the biggest and best Women’s World Cup in history this year, and fans, those who bring colour, passion, and atmosphere to Stadiums will be such an integral part of the tournament’s success,” said FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.

“With this in mind, we have taken a decision that will enable over 100,000 fans to attend the opening matchday, providing more opportunities for supporters to engage with the FIFA Women’s World Cup as a month of football we will never forget gets underway.”

Fans who have already purchased tickets to Australia’s inaugural match will be notified by email that the match has been relocated and their tickets will remain valid at Stadium Australia.

Additional single match passes for Australia against the Republic of Ireland will go on sale on Friday, 24 February 2023 at FIFA.com/Tickets. Sales will commence at midday AEDT/02:00 CET.

As planned, on Friday, 3 March 2023 the Second Sales Phase will conclude, with the Last-Minute Sales Phase commencing on Tuesday, 11 April 2023 – 100 days prior to the opening matchday.

For further ticketing information and updates on the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, please visit FIFA.com/tickets regularly.