FIFA Fan Festival™ a first for FIFA Women’s World Cup™

The FIFA Fan Festival™ will be rolled out in Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand this year for the first time ever at a FIFA Women’s World Cup™

All nine Host Cities across the two countries will offer a FIFA Fan Festival, all of which will be free to enter

The FIFA Fan Festival goes beyond football, offering fans a vibrant setting to enjoy the best in football, music, entertainment, local culture, food and games

FIFA has today confirmed that all nine Host Cities will have a FIFA Fan Festival during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. This is the first time that FIFA Fan Festivals will be rolled out at a FIFA Women’s World Cup, in keeping with the tournament’s theme of firsts.

All FIFA Fan Festivals will offer free entry to people of all ages, providing a vibrant destination to celebrate the global game and experience the best in football, music, entertainment, local culture, food and games. Fans will be able to watch the tournament drama unfold on big screens at each venue. FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “Whether you are an avid fan or a football newcomer, the FIFA Fan Festival provides an exciting entertainment space that brings people together beyond football. “Our mission is to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive, and these exciting events provide an opportunity to experience football in new ways in a fun festival environment.”

There will be a FIFA Fan Festival in every Host City at various times during the tournament, which will run from 20 July to 20 August 2023. To provide the best possible experience for visitors, the events at each venue will be tailored to the local climate, matchdays and kick-off times.

