Don’t miss out when tickets go back on sale on Tuesday 11 April

Tickets for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ to go back on sale on Tuesday 11 April at 12pm AEST, 2pm NZT, and 4am CET

11 April on-sale date also marks 100 days to go until the start of the tournament

FIFA.com/tickets the only destination to secure tickets to matches across nine host cities

With a little over 100 days to go until the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, we are excited to confirm that the Last-Minute Sales Phase for the tournament will commence on Tuesday 11 April. Fans wishing to prepare for the Last-Minute Sales Phase can register for a FIFA Ticketing Account in readiness for on-sale at 12pm AEST, 2pm NZT, and 4am CET next Tuesday, while supporters seeking more information about ticketing should visit FIFA.com/tickets. Nearly 650,000 tickets have been sold for the 64 matches across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand since they first went on sale in October last year, with many fans claiming seats early to avoid disappointment.

Fans who missed out on earlier ticketing windows will now have another chance to secure seats at the tournament, which promises to be a historic event for women’s football. The tournament will feature 32 teams from around the world, including Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand as co-hosts, and will be played across nine host cities. This Last-Minute Sales Phase will run right through until the end of the tournament, giving fans ample opportunity to purchase tickets and be part of the world’s largest standalone sporting event for women. Tickets in the Last-Minute Sales Phase will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and are subject to availability.

“We are thrilled to offer fans another opportunity to be part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, and encourage everyone to get ready ahead of 11 April,” said FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura. “With the tournament just around the corner, we know that excitement is building, and we can’t wait to welcome fans from all over the world to experience the passion, skill and drama of women’s football at its finest.”

Fans looking to enjoy matches with groups of 11 people or more can also explore FIFA’s Community Group Sales Program, while FIFA’s official range of exclusive Hospitality offerings can cater for small or large groups seeking to take their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 experience above and beyond. Fans with questions ahead of the Last-Minute Sales Phase can also reference FIFA’s dedicated Women’s World Cup Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) page. To view the full FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Match Schedule, click here.