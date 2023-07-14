Claro to be an Official Telecommunications Operator in Brazil of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™

FIFA and Claro renew partnership, extending from the regional sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup 2022™"

Elas Jogam, o Brasil Assiste" (“They Play, I Watch”) is the concept that will drive Claro's communication throughout Brazil, amplifying the voice of women and seeking greater visibility for women's football

The tournament will take place in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, and Brazil will debut against Panama in Adelaide on July 24th

FIFA is pleased to announce that Claro, the largest telecommunications operator in Latin America, has been named as an Official Telecommunications Operator in Brazil of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™.

Claro, which was a regional supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ held in Qatar, reinforces its commitment to supporting women's football.

As part of the sponsorship, Claro will help engage fans throughout Brazil, bringing visibility to the tournament through various activations to enhance interest in the competition and the global growth of women's football.

Upon announcing the agreement, Luis Rodriguez, FIFA's Head of Partnership Development, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Claro as a supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ and strengthen our longstanding relationship.

"Claro's support and activations will bring the tournament closer to fans in Brazil, creating unique opportunities to celebrate women's football. We look forward to working together again to make this tournament an unforgettable experience for everyone."

Ane Lopes, Director of Brand and Communication at Claro Brasil, commented during the announcement, "This is a great opportunity to elevate women's football and place all women as protagonists. We are proud to support the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, one of the world's biggest events that involves millions of football fans. Through this sponsorship, Claro will connect millions of Brazilians to the women who will be the main protagonists of this competition."

Claro’s activation will be driven by the concept "Elas Jogam, o Brasil Assiste” (“They Play, Brazil Watch”) – a campaign that will amplify the voice of women and demonstrate that the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be a milestone for world football, in which there is space for everyone to play and no room for violence, harassment or racism.