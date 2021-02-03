QNB Group announced as Official Middle East and Africa Supporter and Official Qatari Bank of FIFA World Cup 2022™

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, was today unveiled as an Official Middle East and Africa Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ as well as the Official Qatari Bank of the tournament.

As an Official Middle East and Africa Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, QNB will be granted various assets and rights across the region, as well as branding exposure in the Host Cities. The group has an extensive network of ATMs and locations and will be the sole provider of on-site ATMs at all eight FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums.

Speaking about the announcement, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said:

“As preparations continue for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, we are delighted to welcome QNB Group to our team of Commercial Affiliates as a Regional Supporter. QNB Group is a well-respected Qatari institution with many locations and financial facilities that I am certain will be of great assistance to fans during the FIFA World Cup.”

QNB Group’s CEO, Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, said:

“We are extremely proud to announce QNB’s role as an Official Middle East and Africa Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and as the Official Qatari Bank of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. QNB’s brand, the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa, will prove influential in making the tournament a success that will be remembered for generations.”

Additionally, the agreement covers the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup™, where QNB is participating as the Official Qatari Bank of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™. The tournament will bring together six top teams from around the world to compete for the most prestigious honour in global club football and is set to be held in Doha, with matches taking place from 4 to 11 February 2021.