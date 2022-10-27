Inter Rapidísimo celebrates 35 years of operation by signing up as a Regional Supporter of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Inter Rapidísimo is the first Colombian company to be an official Regional Supporter of a FIFA World Cup™

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will begin on 20 November before closing after the final on 18 December

The logisitics company will benefit from in-stadium perimeter board advertising throughout

Inter Rapidísimo, a leading package and freight courier services provider, has been unveiled as a Regional Supporter in South America for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Inter Rapidísimo will benefit from in-stadium perimeter board advertising in Qatar, as well as the right to the tournament’s official marks, designations and archive content to create engaging promotions to connect with the Colombian market and the whole of South America.

Inter Rapidísimo provides a comprehensive range of local and international services with an integral logistics network that is one of the leading in courier, package and cargo services in Colombia, thanks to its coverage and speed of deliveries it mobilizes more than 40 million shipments per year.

"Although our National Team will not be participating in the World Cup, which is something that saddens us, we wanted Colombia to be present through our participation as we are convinced of the power that football has to unite, that reason motivated us to become Regional Supporters of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. It is a very important step in helping our penetration plan towards the rest of South America" said Isaac Chaparro, Inter Rapidísimo’s Strategic Vice President.

Luis Rodriguez, FIFA’s Head of Partnership Sales, said: “Inter Rapidísimo is a long-established and respected enterprise with operations that sprawl across all of Colombia. We’re delighted to have them on board for this exciting event.”