BOSS Zhipin signs on as Official Regional Supporter of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

BOSS Zhipin, one of the leading Chinese recruitment networks, has been announced as an Official Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The agreement covers the Asia-Pacific market and will provide the business with a unique opportunity to engage with audiences in the region. Founded in 2014, BOSS Zhipin is now the largest online recruitment platform in China in terms of average monthly app users, thanks to the success of its direct recruitment model. Its mobile-native product promotes instant direct chats between employers and job seekers, delivers accurate recommendation results and is powered by proprietary AI algorithms and big data insights. “FIFA and BOSS Zhipin share a commitment to innovation and the harnessing of pioneering technology,” said FIFA Director of Commercial Partnerships Nick Brown. “We are excited to work together with BOSS Zhipin to bring the joy of a FIFA World Cup to China and the wider Asian market and unite fans in the region.” “It is a great honour for us to be associated with FIFA and the planet’s greatest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup,” said BOSS Zhipin spokesperson. “We look forward to playing our part in bringing the FIFA World Cup to China’s passionate football fanbase.” FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will take place from 20 November until 18 December in eight stadiums around Qatar. For the latest tournament news, visit FIFA.com/WorldCup.