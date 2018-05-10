Location: Kuibyshev Square

Venue Capacity: 15,000

Cultural and Historical Value: Kuibushev Square is an iconic place within the city which regularly hosts city events, sports competitions, international and local cultural events and expos.

Since Soviet Union times the square bears a role as a historical site for military parades and public demonstrations and is one of the largest squares in Europe.

The site is surrounded by the green parks, with the building of Samara Academic Opera and Ballet Theater as an adjacent architectural feature.