RE-LIVE: 2006 World Cup Rewind

Fans voted for their favourite FIFA World Cup™ game from the past nine editions, and the seventh of those winning matches – Italy-France from Germany 2006 – streamed 'live' in its entirety on Friday 4 May.

Having locked horns at France 1998 and in the UEFA EURO 2000 final, Italy and France had plenty of recent history to ponder when they came together in Berlin's Olympiastadion following a thrilling passage to the final.

Fans can watch the whole match below, or by heading to the World Cup Facebook page, or FIFA TV on YouTube.

As with any big World Cup game, fans were kept up to date with major updates of the 'live' action on Twitter on @FIFAWorldCup too, with plenty of pre-match stats, figures and videos that whetted fans' appetite for the main event.

‘Matchday Live’ is the finale to a week of superb video content on the official World Cup Facebook page, with Lukas Podoloski, Gianlugi Buffon and Zinedine Zidane among the stars from 2006 featured.

Fans also voted to see the following games in the coming weeks: South Africa 2010: Uruguay-Ghana Brazil 2014: Brazil-Germany