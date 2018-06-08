FIFA signs LUCI as Asian Regional Supporter for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

With less than a week to go until kick-off, LUCI, a global technology and entertainment experience company, has joined the line-up of Asian Regional Supporters for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.

Today FIFA and LUCI announced their collaboration in Beijing, at an event also featuring LUCI immers, the Chinese company’s latest invention. Through the collaboration with FIFA, LUCI aims to expend the company’s focus beyond entertainment and bring the immersive viewing experience into the sports industry. Thanks to the deal with FIFA, LUCI will enjoy a range of rights including brand association rights in Asia, LED board exposure during the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ events and access to tickets.

“It is a great honour to become an Official Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. We appreciate FIFA offering us this opportunity,” said Kirin Li, CEO and President of LUCI. “Just as football and the FIFA World Cup have been continuously evolving, the technology for watching football games should also evolve. Becoming an Official Regional Supporter allows LUCI to reach billions of global fans and showcase our state-of-the-art immersive experience.”