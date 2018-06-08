FIFA signs DIKING as Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ for Asia

FIFA announces that DIKING, leading brand in men’s business attire in China, has been added to their line-up of Asian Regional Supporters for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. Thanks to this collaboration, DIKING will enjoy a range of rights including brand association rights in Asia, LED board exposure during the FIFA World Cup™ events and access to tickets.

Lv Qi, the Vice President of DIKING said: “It is a great honour for DIKING being a part of the 2018 World Cup Russia. DIKING has a long tradition of sports marketing, we are the sponsor of a couple of football clubs. Being a Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup is a key step of our sports marketing strategy. We all know that the FIFA World Cup is the most influential football event around the world, which fits the premium positioning of DIKING.”