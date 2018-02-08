Yadea presented as Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ for Asia

The Chinese company Yadea, a market leader in the production of electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, was today confirmed as a Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ during a ceremony held in Shanghai. As a Regional Supporter for Asia, Yadea will receive a range of rights, including LED board exposure during the event, access to tickets and brand association rights for its region.
“We are pleased to welcome Yadea to our line-up of Regional Supporters and are looking forward to working with them so that we can reach more football fans in such a major region for FIFA,” said FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer, Philippe Le Floc’h. “Yadea appeals to young people and to a more sustainable lifestyle, two aspects that are extremely important to us.”
Since its foundation in 2001, Yadea has become a high-end brand for electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, focusing not only on manufacturing but also on research, development and sales, and currently export to 66 countries around the world.
“It is a great honour for Yadea to join as Asian Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup. Being one of the most watched sport events, the FIFA World Cup fits seamlessly with Yadea’s strategy of internationalisation and premium positioning,” said Yadea Technology Group President Liu Yeming. “Yadea will set its regional promotional campaigns in motion in parallel to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in order to engage with fans, so that more and more people can have access to premium-quality, electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters and enjoy a greener life.”