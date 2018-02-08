Yadea presented as Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ for Asia

The Chinese company Yadea, a market leader in the production of electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, was today confirmed as a Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ during a ceremony held in Shanghai. As a Regional Supporter for Asia, Yadea will receive a range of rights, including LED board exposure during the event, access to tickets and brand association rights for its region.

“We are pleased to welcome Yadea to our line-up of Regional Supporters and are looking forward to working with them so that we can reach more football fans in such a major region for FIFA,” said FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer, Philippe Le Floc’h. “Yadea appeals to young people and to a more sustainable lifestyle, two aspects that are extremely important to us.”

Since its foundation in 2001, Yadea has become a high-end brand for electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, focusing not only on manufacturing but also on research, development and sales, and currently export to 66 countries around the world.