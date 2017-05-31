Vivo becomes official smartphone sponsor of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup™

Vivo was presented today as FIFA’s official smartphone sponsor under a sponsorship agreement that will run until 2022 and include the next editions of the FIFA World Cup™ in 2018 and 2022. The announcement was made today in Beijing at the historical and iconic Imperial Ancestral Temple in the presence of Vivo Executive Vice-President Ni Xudong and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

As FIFA’s official smartphone brand, Vivo will sponsor the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups as well as the FIFA Confederations Cup. The global reach of this six-year partnership is set to take Vivo to new heights. The Vivo logo will appear during every match on pitch advertising boards, match tickets, media releases and other key promotional platforms. The agreement includes special marketing activations such as the right to select guests to be a Vivo phone photographer during pre-match player warm-ups. Vivo will also gradually introduce a customised FIFA World Cup™ phone that will offer a unique experience for football fans around the world.

Ni Xudong explained: “Football is a sport full of passion and moments of wonder, creating happiness for millions of people. The spirit of football is about constant progress. As a global sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, Vivo hopes to strongly associate itself with the football spirit and show consumers all over the world Vivo’s creative, joyful and international brand image. In the meantime, Vivo will bring more personalised, energetic and youthful elements to the FIFA World Cup experience and the game of football.”

Speaking about the new agreement, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “Football and technology are coming closer by the day, on and off the pitch, and it is a great moment to start a partnership of this nature with the leading global smartphone brand. We are very excited to be working closely with Vivo and keen to see their involvement in the next editions of the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Confederations Cup.”