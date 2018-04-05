Russian Railways announced as an Official European Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™

With just a little over two months to go to the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, the line-up of the event’s regional supporters has been strengthened by a company that is already providing a great deal of services for fans attending the matches. Russian Railways has been announced as Official European Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, joining Alfa-Bank and Rostelecom in receiving brand association rights for the region.

The agreement was signed by Oleg Belozerov, General Director and Chairman of the Board of JSC Russian Railways, Philippe Le Floc’h, FIFA Chief Commercial Officer and Iain Downie, FIFA Director of Marketing Sales and Strategy.

Russian Railways will play a key role in the transportation operation around the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ matches. Fans have already booked half of the 440,000 seats available free of charge for ticket holders traveling between the Host Cities. In total, 728 additional long-distance trips on 31 routes have been scheduled between the opening and final matches. The free tickets can be ordered at tickets.transport2018.com and applicants should have purchased match tickets and registered for a Fan ID.