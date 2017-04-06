Hisense becomes Official Sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup™

Hisense, one of China’s largest consumer electronics companies, has become an Official Sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. The company has been number one in Chinese TV market shares for the last 13 years, and its success in China has helped to support the rapid expansion of its international business reach to over 130 countries around the world. It currently ranks third overall in all global TV shipments.

As an Official FIFA World Cup Sponsor, Hisense will engage in various global marketing and advertising activities for both the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. Its logo will be associated with these two upcoming FIFA events and the company will have access to marketing opportunities both on and off the pitch, including advertising boards in stadiums and on-screen credits. In addition, Hisense televisions will be the official televisions of the competition. It is expected that the partnership will see Hisense reach over 200 territories and greatly enhance its international brand exposure.

Speaking about Hisense’s role as an Official Sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, Liu Hongxin, President of the Hisense Group, said: “Over the years, Hisense has gained a lot of experience and seen strong brand growth through sports sponsorships. We are honoured to take on our biggest challenge yet, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and we believe that the competition will vastly improve global awareness and economic value for Hisense as a truly international brand. The FIFA World Cup brings together the highest levels of competition and prestige in global football, making it the perfect sports event for us to be a part of.”

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “FIFA is delighted to welcome Hisense on board as an Official Sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. We look forward to working with them to promote the competition, particularly in China, where the company is a market leader in consumer electronics, and where the popularity of football continues to grow.”