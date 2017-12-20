FIFA strengthens Official Sponsor line-up for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ with Mengniu Group

FIFA has signed an agreement with the Mengniu Group, a market leader in dairy products in Greater China, to become the latest Official Sponsor for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.

The announcement was made today in the China National Convention Centre in the presence of Mengniu Group CEO Jeffrey Lu and FIFA Chief Commercial Officer Philippe Le Floc’h.

The agreement covers four categories of Mengniu’s products, making the Group the Official drinkable yoghurt and pre-packaged ice cream of the FIFA World Cup™ and the Official milk and powdered milk of the FIFA World Cup™ for Greater China.

The Mengniu Group will use its extensive sponsorship assets to give a unique opportunity to its customers to experience the FIFA World Cup™ in Russia this summer. Their branding will appear on all key promotional platforms, such as FIFA’s digital channels, LED boards, and match tickets.

“Mengniu is one of the biggest dairy producers in the world and is a strong brand in the Chinese market. Growing the game worldwide is one of our key priorities, and we now have another strong Official Sponsor in such an important region,” said Le Floc’h. “Naturally, we will also benefit from the fact that Mengniu’s business appeals to children and youngsters, giving us the opportunity to engage with a new generation of football fans.”