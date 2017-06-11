FIFA awards Russian media rights for the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017

FIFA has granted the Russian media rights for the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 to the 2SPORT2 consortium (representing Channel One, RTR and Match TV), which will ensure comprehensive TV, internet, mobile and radio coverage of the competition.

In line with FIFA’s aims to reach the widest possible audience and to provide a high-quality viewing experience for fans, all FIFA Confederations Cup matches will be shown live on free-to-air television by Channel 1 and Match TV. Live radio transmissions will be provided by RTR.

“We are delighted to be working with such prestigious broadcast partners to transmit the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 on free-to-air television in the host country. Together, we will share unforgettable football moments and the special atmosphere in the stadiums with millions of fans across Russia in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” said FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer, Philippe Le Floc’h.