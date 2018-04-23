Alrosa completes line-up of European Regional Supporters of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™

The line-up of European Regional Supporters of the 2018 FIFA World Cup has been completed today as Russia’s Alrosa, a giant in the world diamond mining industry, joined Alfa-Bank, Rostelecom and Russian Railways.

As part of their deal with FIFA, Alrosa has been granted brand association rights for the region and promotion rights on social media. They will be featured on LED boards in all stadiums during the tournament and benefit from product exposure in selected areas of the FIFA World Cup venues.

“With the FIFA World Cup just around the corner, we are very pleased to have another strong stakeholder like Alrosa on board,” says FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer Philippe Le Floc’h. “The tournament will be a celebration of football in Russia and all over the globe. It is also an incredible international marketing platform, reaching billions of people in every single territory in the world.”

Russia ranks first in volume among the countries producing diamonds, making Alrosa a world leader and one that operates throughout the production chain – exploring, mining, manufacturing and selling diamonds. For more information, please visit their official website.