Senegal and South Africa complete Korea Republic 2017 line-up

Senegal and South Africa booked their tickets to Korea Republic 2017 after advancing to the semi-finals of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations from Group B.

Senegal were the only undefeated team in the group, with two wins and a draw, rounding out their successful group stage campaign with a 2-0 victory over Cameroon. Les Lions de la Teranga return to the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the second consecutive time, following their memorable debut at New Zealand 2015 where they finished in fourth place.

South Africa’s success meant they return to the U-20 World Cup for the first time since Egypt 2009. Amajita defeated Sudan 3-1 in their final Group B match at the African qualifying tournament to assure them a place in the last four. South Africa’s best finish at the U-20 World Cup came in Egypt eight years ago when they reached the Round of 16, before getting knocked out by eventual tournament champions Ghana after extra time.

Continental tournament hosts Zambia were the first team to secure their spot at Korea Republic 2017 after winning Group A with victories over Guinea, Mali and Egypt. It ended a ten-year absence from the global finals for Zambia, having last attended Canada 2007. Their journey to the Far East will be the Chipolopolo’s third trip to the U-20 World Cup, having debuted in 1999, with their last-16 appearance a decade ago their best performance to date.

They are joined by Guinea, who return to the U-20 World Cup for the first time in 38 years after a 3-2 victory over Mali in their final Group A match. Combined with a draw versus Egypt, Syli Nationale finished second in Group A behind the host Zambians to reach the last four of this year’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations. Guinea’s last appearance at the world finals was Japan 1979.

The four African sides join 20 other teams from Asia, Europe and South America who had already booked their place prior to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations’ kick-off, with all four semi-finalists earning a place in Korea Republic.